Home States Telangana

Over three lakh DOST seats up for grabs, only 44000 students register

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had introduced a slew of measures to make the admission procedure more student-friendly from this academic year.

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just two more days to go for the closing of registrations for the Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST), only 44,000 students have registered for the 3.78 lakh seats that are up for grabs. The laggard registration process is being attributed to the delay in procuring income and caste certificates coupled with the soaring mercury levels in the State. The registration process for DOST had commenced on May 26.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had introduced a slew of measures to make the admission procedure more student-friendly from this academic year. One of them being, students seeking scholarships would have to register and simultaneously upload their income certificates to get fee reimbursement. However, the diktat has left them scurrying from one department to another, trying to procure their certificates.

“The registration process is yet to pick up pace mostly because of the heatwaves and difficulties in procuring income certificate. Unlike previous years, when students could register with DOST and submit their certificates anytime during the year, the convenor has been particular this time about submitting them simultaneously,” said Laxma Reddy, chairman, Association for Strengthening of Private Initiative in Rural Education.

While most of the students had applied for their certificates in April and May, their applications are still pending with the respective mandal revenue offices on account of back-to-back elections in the State coupled with staff crunch. In Hyderabad district alone, as many as 6500 applications pertaining to income, caste and residential certificates are left piled up.

Further, technical issues like poor internet connectivity on mobile phones, mismatch of Aadhaar details, among others, have been hampering the registration process. “We had received several complaints from students who were unable to register themselves for DOST. We then put them in touch with the helpline centres.

The problem has finally been rectified,” said Govardhan, principal of Siddhartha Degree College for Women, Dilsukhnagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Degree Online Service Telangana DOST TSCHE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp