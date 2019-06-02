Rains, gusty winds across Telangana till June 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after IMD issued a warning that heatwave conditions will prevail till June 4, the maximum temperatures dipped by as much as 5-9 degree Celsius across the State on Saturday with the weather turning pleasant. In Hyderabad, the temperatures fell by almost 6 degrees Celsius whereas in Ramagundam, the difference was 9 degree Celsius.

The IMD revised its forecast on Saturday evening and said that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are likely to occur across the State till June 5. Also, heavy rainfall is likely on Monday.

Maximum temperatures were recorded below normal at several places in State. For example, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad on Saturday was 35.3 degree Celsius — 3.3 degree Celsius below normal.

When asked about the sudden drop in temperatures and the change in forecast, IMD-Hyderabad Meteorologist, B Raja Rao said, “On Saturday morning, an upper air cyclonic circulation developed over the north-coastal Andhra Pradesh. Along with this, there exists a shear zone which extends from the Gulf of Martaban to southern parts of Comorin­ Maldives area. Development of these two meteorological factors changed the weather conditions in Telangana.”