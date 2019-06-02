Telangana government funded T-Wallet processes transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore in two years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s T-Wallet has processed transactions worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the last two years. Impressed by the performance of T-Wallet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has accorded permission for ‘cash out’ option from the T-Wallet, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said here on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after launching the pilot project of T-Wallet integration with Civil Supplies Public Distribution system (PDS) electronic point of sale (e-PoS) devices here, Jayesh Ranjan said the T-Wallet was launched in 2017. At present, it has 5.45 lakh subscribers. “When we launched the T-Wallet two years ago, we had expected that the Wallet will process around Rs 500 crore. But, the amount processed is four times more than our expectations,” he said.

The State government has allowed students to receive scholarships through T-Wallet in five districts including Nizamabad on a trial basis. The response was good and the students were allowed to draw money from T-Wallet, which was normally not given to any mobile wallet by the RBI.

T-wallet stood in the fifth place in the country among the mobile wallets including Paytm and Google Pay, Jayesh Ranjan said.

T-Wallet linked to 17,000 FPS

“PDS ePOS devices were now integrated with T-Wallet App. Initially it is being done on a pilot basis in Rangareddy district and within a month it will be rolled out in all the districts. With this integration, citizens can make ration payment through T-Wallet. This initiative will bring accessibility of digital transactions to citizens in remote and rural villages,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

T Wallet is integrated with a number of government departments and corporations to make payment for various services. There will be no charges for government transactions. But, the charges are nominal for private transactions like mobile recharge, DTH payment, booking flight tickets and others.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal and Electronic Service Delivery (Mee-Seva) Commissioner GT Venkateshwar Rao were also present at the event.