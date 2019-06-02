Home States Telangana

Telangana government hikes Dearness Allowance for its employees

The arrears on account of revision for the period from July, 2018 to May, 2019 will be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) account of the respective employees.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 12:23 PM

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees and pensioners from 27.248 per cent of the basic pay to 30.292 per cent an increase of 3.144 per cent. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday. The revised DA would be paid in July, 2018.

The arrears on account of revision for the period from July, 2018 to May, 2019 will be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) account of the respective employees. However,  in case of employees who are due to retire on or before September 30, 2019, the DA arrears will be drawn and paid in cash. For those employees governed by contributory pension scheme (CPS), ten per cent of the DA will be credited to PRAN account and 90 per cent of the arrears will be paid in cash along with June salary.
In respect of full time contingent employees, who are not eligible for GPF accounts, the arrears will be paid in cash, along with the salary of June.

