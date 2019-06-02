Three-day police custody for Hajipur serial killer

NALGONDA: THE Nalgonda district court on Saturday, gave a three-day custody of the Hajipur serial killer to the Yadadri police. The Yadadri police had filed a petition requesting for custody of the chief accused in the case and has been granted the same from June 2 to June 4.Earlier, the Bhuvanagiri court had put the accused, Srinivasa, under a 14-day judicial remand on May 1.
