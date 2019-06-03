Andhra, Delhi boys top Telangana LAWCET exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Law Entrance Test(TSLAWCET) five-years BA LLB course conducted by Osmania University, was topped by Metta Suraj from Srikakulam dsit in AP. He has scored 112 out of 120 marks.

On the other hand, TSLAWCET entrance test for three years LLB course, was topped by Vikas Vashishth from New Delhi by scoring 90 marks. The results of TSLAWCET were released by the Osmania University on Sunday. Osmania University also released the result of PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) on the same day.