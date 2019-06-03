Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Governor to discuss contentious Telangna-Andhra Pradesh issues

As part of that, Rao had another round of meeting with the Governor on Sunday.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday | EXPRESS

HYDERABAD: Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Sunday and discussed various issues, including contentious ones between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The one-on-one talk lasted for about one hour. Chandrasekhar Rao and his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting on Saturday in the presence of the Governor on the pending issues between the sibling states.

As part of that, Rao had another round of meeting with the Governor on Sunday. According to sources, both the States would roll out a roadmap soon to resolve their pending issues. The discussions on the pending issues reached a deadlock in the last one year, as it has been an election year for both the States.

