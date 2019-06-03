Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao vows to root out corruption

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday vowed to establish high standards in providing transparent administration to root out corruption in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao vowed to establish high standards in providing transparent administration in Telangana. Addressing at the State Formation Day celebrations at the Public Gardens here on Sunday, the chief minister said the State government had brought in a new Panchayat Raj Act and was all set to enact Municipal and Revenue legislations too.

“People deal with these three departments for their day-to-day requirements. If all of us can together drive away corruption from them, we will be able to infuse confidence and earn respect from people for administrative systems and institutions,” the chief minister said.

While enumerating his government’s achievements in the last five years, Rao reiterated that the State would implement a crop loan waiver of up to `1 lakh again in the present term.“Telangana is entering its sixth year and is marching ahead, logging in growth as it moves forward.

With incredible resolve, the State is on its journey towards growth,” Rao said, adding that both development and welfare were being given importance. Earlier, Rao hoisted the national flag and paid rich tributes to Telangana’s martyrs.

