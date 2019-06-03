Home States Telangana

MEPMA to launch first-of-its-kind call centre

The data thus collected would be analysed for ensuring corrective action and inputs that would be shared with training partners.

Published: 03rd June 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 07:53 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) — a wing of the Municipal Administration Department — will launch a first-of-its-kind cloud-based virtual call centre on Monday. The centre would track the effectiveness of the Employment through Skill Training and Placement (EST&P) programme so as to achieve its placement objectives. 

The EST&P, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NULM), is designed to provide skill-training to the urban poor in a bid to enable them in setting up self-employment ventures and grabbing salaried jobs in the private sector.TSMEPMA authorities told Express that it would monitor the students on a monthly basis for a period of 12 months. Besides this, the centre would also collect feedback from them on various aspects of the programme.

The data thus collected would be analysed for ensuring corrective action and inputs that would be shared with training partners. The EST&P programme is being implemented across 162 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) spread all over Telangana in partnership with various training providers. It will be inaugurated by Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, T K Sreedevi at CDMA office on Monday.
MEPMA officials said that call centre was completely cloud-based.

TAGS
MEPMA

