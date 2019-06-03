Home States Telangana

Telangana government to spend more on midday meals, students to get two eggs now

In Nalgonda district, the midday meal scheme is being implemented in 1,450 government schools.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:02 AM

File Picture of midday meals being distributed in a school in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Telangana government has decided to increase the allocation for midday meals in government schools across the State, starting from this academic year. Reportedly, the rising prices of essential commodities and vegetables is being termed as the reason for hike in the agency rates. 

Earlier, the State spent Rs 4.13 per primary school student which has now been increased by 22 paise to Rs 4.35. As for the high school students, the State has upped the price of one midday meal per student from Rs 6.18 to Rs 6.51. The State government has also directed the concerned agencies to provide two eggs to high school students every day. 

In Nalgonda district, the midday meal scheme is being implemented in 1,450 government schools. While the State government is supplying BPT rice for meals under the scheme. About 1,11,616 students are benefiting from the scheme of which 54,348 belong to Classes 1 to 5 while 34,825 studies in Classes 6 to 8 while the 22,443 studies in Classes 9 and 10. 

Speaking to Express, the district education officer, A Sarojinidevi informed that, the State government has increased the rates for the midday meals scheme in the State. The scheme is being successfully implemented in the district and we are regularly supervising the works to ensure quality food for the children. The agencies organisers are also providing quality food to students.” Meanwhile, owners of the midday meal agencies welcomed the decision of increasing the rate per meal under the school.

Comments

