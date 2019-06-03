Home States Telangana

TRS legislators, leaders want Kavitha in Telangana Council

TRS legislators and leaders in Nizamabad are preparing to request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to send former Nizmabad MP Kavitha to the Telangana Legislative Council.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:18 AM

Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha. (File | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS legislators and leaders in Nizamabad are preparing to request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to send former Nizamabad MP Kavitha to the Telangana Legislative Council. They point out that if the High Court upholds the Legislative Council chairman’s decision of disqualifying MLC R Bhupathi Reddy, the Nizamabad Local Area Authorities seat would fall vacant and Kavitha could be fielded in the byelection to the council.

After Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay announced that he is ready to vacate his seat to send Kavitha to the Assembly instead of her being fielded from Huzurnagar in Nalgonda district which is being vacated by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha. Several leaders in Nizamabad want her to be sent to the Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities’ Constituency. They are not, as of now, coming forward offering their seats to her but they would if they are asked to, the sources said.

At the moment, the TRS leaders want to see their former Nizamabad MP in either the Council or the Assembly and as a minister subsequently. The party is yet to recover from the shock of Kavitha’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections They are attributing her defeat to the collusion between the Congress and the BJP.

For development
Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy wants Kavitha to be in Nizamabad while Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan says that if Kavitha continues to be in Nizamabad, development of the district will be faster and easier. Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy had offered 100 goats to Kudwanpur Renuka Matha temple in Nandipet Mandal to demonstrate his loyalty to her.

Nizamabad MLA B Ganesh Gupta openly said that they need not meet the chief minister for any works since his daughter is there to take care of the needs of the district. But so far no one has come forward offering his seat to her. Meanwhile, Congress leader R Bhupathi Reddy told Express that if he loses the case in High Court along with his two colleagues who too were disqualified from the Council for joining the Congress, he would move the Supreme Court.

Showing loyalty
Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy had offered 100 goats to Kudwanpur Renuka Matha temple in Nandipet Mandal to demonstrate his loyalty to her. Nizamabad MLA B Ganesh Gupta openly said that they need not meet the chief minister for any works since his daughter is there to take care of the needs of the district

