Government failed to fill up job vacancies: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising both the State and Central governments, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that though it has been five years since Telangana was formed, job vacancies are yet to be filled up in the State. Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan to mark the Telangana Formation Day, the Congress leader said that the Central government failed in implementing the promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Stating that a lot of job vacancies are yet to be filled in the State, he slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to start a plan of action concerning the need to create jobs. “There are 12 lakh unemployed youth in the State who have applied for TSPSC. KCR has failed to notify jobs for the people of the State,” he alleged. Even the debt burden of the state has increased due to poor governance, he added.