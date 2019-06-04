Home States Telangana

Andhra to get only two buildings in Telangana

The major advantage for Telangana is that it could use the AP buildings in the Secretariat.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Andhra Pradesh government is likely to get the Hermitage Building in Adarsh Nagar near Birla Mandir, besides the existing DGP office building. All the remaining buildings allotted to Andhra, including buildings in the State Secretariat, would be taken back by the Telangana government in a short period.

In his order on Sunday, Governor ESL Narasimhan directed the Telangana government to allocate two buildings in Hyderabad -- one for the AP Police Department and another for all other departments.
According to sources, the Telangana government would allow the AP Police department to be located in the existing AP DGP office. Beside this, the TS government will also allocate the Hermitage Building in Adarsh Nagar. It may be recalled that the State government made the same proposal two years back to the AP government -- to allocate Hermitage buildings if AP handed over the buildings in Secretariat to Telangana. However, the talks had reached a deadlock then.

After the Order of the Governor, the Telangana State’s Reorganisation (SR) department officials on Monday started collecting information about the buildings allocated to AP. The SR department officials collected the data from more than 100 institutions, in a prescribed format, about the number of buildings and the office space available in the control of AP government.

