BJP will stay in power till 2047, says Ram Madhav

Madhav recalled how Congress had been in power for more than 50 years since the country attained independence in 1947.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary V Ram Madhav speaks at a meeting in Nizamabad on Monday. BJP State chief K Laxman and MP D Arvind can also be seen | Express

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP general secretary V Ram Madhav on Monday claimed his party would remain in power at the Centre till 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence. “Next, we will try to come to power in Telangana after five years, provided the State government does not collapse on its own,” he said.

Madhav was speaking at a ‘thanksgiving’ meeting in the town, attended by party activists and supporters, held to celebrate the victory of Dharmapuri Arvind in Nizamabad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.
“BJP came to power in 2014 on its own. The same was repeated this year. And this will continue till 2047,” he said. Madhav recalled how Congress had been in power for more than 50 years since the country attained independence in 1947. This is a record BJP would like to break, he said. The BJP leader also claimed Congress ‘is in the hands of a foreigner now’.

Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare programmes had benefited over 15 crore farmers. “I assure the people of Nizamabad that we will fulfil our promises made during the campaign, including those made to turmeric farmers,” he said.

He said Telangana had helped BJP in big way by electing as many as four MPs from the party in the Lok Sabha elections. “I am sure BJP will become a force to be reckoned with in the State. It will soon come to power here,” he said, adding that BJP was the natural choice for the people. He gave a call to leaders from other parties to come join BJP.

Madhav later went on to describe Arvind as a ‘giant-killer’ for having defeated none other than Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Nizamabad.
BJP State president K Laxman, who was also at the event, claimed the chief minister and his son, KT Rama Rao, had become ‘bekaar’. He asked cadres to work harder in the future and strengthen the party at all levels. Senior leaders such as party district P Ganga Reddy and former MLA Yendala Laxmi Narayana were also present at the meeting.

