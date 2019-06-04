Ex-CEO of TV9 asked to appear before police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a setback to former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, the Supreme Court bench on Monday directed him to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate with the probe relating to the cases alleging forgery and cheating filed against him by Alanda media group which has major stakes in ABCPL which operates TV9 channel. Besides, the bench directed the Telangana High Court to hear afresh the anticipatory bail application of Ravi Prakash and to decide it on merit on June 10 this year.

The bench comprising Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice M R Shah was passing this order in the special leave petition filed by Ravi Prakash seeking anticipatory bail.Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Ravi Prakash, and senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Telangana government, have both made submissions before the bench.While disposing of the SLP, the bench directed the applicant (Ravi Prakash), in the meantime, to comply with any notice issued under Section 41-A CrPC and to appear before the concerned investigating officer and cooperate with the probe.