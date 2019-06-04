‘Owaisi supporting terrorists’

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh on Sunday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of ‘financially supporting’ terrorists. He said, “As many as 7,000 Muslims from various countries live in Owaisi’s constituency. He is supporting terrorists financially.”Referring to BJP leader G Kishan Reddy’s statements, that the roots of any terrorist attack in the country are found in Hyderabad, Singh said, “The last time there was a bomb blast in the city, the accused were from his constituency. Even in the Haren Pandya case, the accused was from here.”
