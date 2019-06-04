Home States Telangana

Provide Rs 50 lakh relief to deceased student’s kin: ABVP

There is a furore over the fact that the Board has still not taken action against the official who erroneously uploaded 48 instead of 21 marks for Anamika.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Harried and hurt with the way the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has handled the issue of the student A Anamika, by going back and forth on her marks, seeking action against the Board secretary along with financial compensation and a government job for her family has been gathering momentum.

While different organisations have demanded that monetary compensation of Rs 1 lakh for all 23 students who have committed suicide should be given, after bungling Anamika’s results post-reverification, there has been a demand that her family should be paid Rs 50 lakh.

L Ayyapa,  State secretary of ABVP, who along with other activists, have been staging protests in front of the BIE since results were initially declared and later errors in re-verification emerged, has demanded monetary compensation be given for the deceased students’ family.  

“Initially she failed and then passed and then again failed on account of clerical mistake, shows that the BIE is not equipped to take up the tasks it has been entrusted. So we are demanding the resignation of BIE secretary A Ashok and education minister, Janardhan Reddy. Besides a government job and Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased student,’’ he said.

For 19,788 students whose answer scripts were yet to be scanned till May 27 when the reverification results were released, have found a little solace.

“Everyday we receive 10 -15 calls from students saying that either they are not able to find their answer sheets,” said child right activist Achyuta Rao. There is a furore over the fact that the Board has still not taken action against the official who erroneously uploaded 48 instead of 21 marks for Anamika.

TAGS
Telangana Inter Student Suicide TSBIE

Comments

