Home States Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi  makes a comeback, bags all three MLC seats

After its lack-lustre performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the TRS bounced back on Monday, cornering all three MLC seats from Local Authorities’ Constituencies.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

TRS, which had won 11 seats in 2014, was aiming a clean sweep by winning 16 seats, leaving Hyderabad for its ally AIMIM (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After its lack-lustre performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) bounced back on Monday, cornering all three MLC seats from Local Authorities’ Constituencies.

The victory has come as a whiff of fresh breeze to the TRS as it has been feeling a little suffocated in the face of the Congress, which grew aggressive, on the back of winning three of the 17 Lok Sabha seats. At the end of counting of votes for the MLC elections, it was the TRS which came out in flying colours, bagging all three seats from Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal.

In Nalgonda, TRS nominee Thera Chinapa Reddy won with a margin of 226 votes over his Congress rival Komatireddy Lakshmi. For him, it was a dream come true, because he lost the elections to legislative houses thrice in the past.

In Warangal, TRS nominee Pochampally Srinivasa Reddy defeated his nearest Congress rival I Venkatram Reddy by 825 votes. In Ranga Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy trounced his Congress opponent K Pratap Reddy with a margin of 244 votes.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the winners and thanked the voters for reposing faith in the TRS. The TRS’ victory in the MLC elections is significant since the Congress had been claiming the fortunes of the pink party were on a downward spiral.

Party hopes for an encore in MPTC, ZPTC elections.

After the TRS on Monday came from behind and captured all three MLC seats, the party is now hoping to repeat this performance in the MPTC and ZPTC elections, counting for which will take place on Tuesday

TAGS
TRS MLC Elections Legislative Council Bypolls

