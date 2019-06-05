Home States Telangana

DOST extends deadline again for registrations

  Following the laggard registration processes, Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) has again extended the deadline for registration to the first phase of counselling by two days, on Tuesday.

Published: 05th June 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following the laggard registration processes, Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) has again extended the deadline for registration to the first phase of counselling by two days, on Tuesday. 
While over five lakh seats are up for grabs, just over a lakh of students have submitted their applications for the admission to various undergraduate courses.

As of June 4, the online portal has received just 1.18 lakh registrations, of which only around 1.12 lakh students have made the payment. Of the total, 1.07 lakh have submitted their application and 99, 325 have exercised web options.

Prof R Limbadri, convenor of DOST, in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the deadline has been extended to aid the students, especially those coming from rural areas. “DOST portal will be open on June 5 and 6 as well to help students register and complete the processes of submitting the online application and exercising web options. Students will not be charged any late fee and only have to pay the registration fee of`200,” he said.The convenor has urged the students to complete the processes of application submission and also to exercise the web options during these days.

