Ex-CEO of TV9 appears before Cyberabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash, who has been evading Telangana police for a long time, finally appeared before the police on Tuesday. His appearance comes a day after the SC bench directed him to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate with the probe relating to the cases alleging forgery and cheating filed against him by Alanda media group which operates TV9 channel. After questioning for around seven hours, Ravi Prakash was asked to appear before them on Wednesday.

Ravi Prakash took the police officials by ‘surprise’ on Tuesday, when he drove into the premises of Cybercrime police station at Gachibowli.Officials questioned Ravi Prakash based on the evidences collected in the past.

ACP Cybercrime Cyberabad Y Srinivas Kumar said that questioning is underway in connection with two cases registered with them. Questioning continued till late Tuesday night. So far Cyberabad police served three notices on Ravi Prakash to appear them for questioning. But he had been evading them and approached TS HC and SC seeking anticipatory bails.

While Supreme Court on Monday directed him to appear before the investigators, the court also directed the TS High Court to hear afresh the anticipatory bail application of Ravi Prakash and to decide it on merit on June 10 2019.

Later, he said that two rich persons have purchased tv9 through illegal means and have filed cases against him. He alleged that they have conducted board meeting in violation of rules and forced him to go out of the organization. He termed the present situation as a war between media and mafia. He further said that he had cooperated with police and answered to their queries.