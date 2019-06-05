Home States Telangana

Ex-CEO of TV9 appears before Cyberabad police

Former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash, who has been evading Telangana police for a long time, finally appeared before the police on Tuesday. 

Published: 05th June 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash, who has been evading Telangana police for a long time, finally appeared before the police on Tuesday. His appearance comes a day after the SC bench directed him to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate with the probe relating to the cases alleging forgery and cheating filed against him by Alanda media group  which operates TV9 channel. After questioning for around seven hours, Ravi Prakash was asked to appear before them on Wednesday.

Ravi Prakash took the police officials by ‘surprise’ on Tuesday, when he drove into the premises of Cybercrime police station at Gachibowli.Officials questioned Ravi Prakash based on the evidences collected in the past. 

ACP Cybercrime Cyberabad Y Srinivas Kumar said that questioning is underway in connection with two cases registered with them. Questioning continued till late Tuesday night. So far Cyberabad police served three  notices on Ravi Prakash to appear them for questioning. But he had been evading them and approached TS HC and SC seeking anticipatory bails. 

While Supreme Court on Monday directed him to appear before the investigators, the court also directed the TS High Court to hear afresh the anticipatory bail application of Ravi Prakash and to decide it on merit on June 10 2019. 

Later, he said that two rich persons have purchased tv9 through illegal means and have filed cases against him. He alleged that they have conducted board meeting in violation of rules and forced him to go out of the organization. He termed the present situation as a war between media and mafia. He further said that he had cooperated with police and answered to their queries.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TV9 V Ravi Prakash Cyberabad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp