Home States Telangana

Fish prasadam event: HC directs State govt to file counter affidavit

The bench sought the government to inform the court as to on what basis it has pressed its official machinery to make arrangements and to sanction required funds for the said event.

Published: 05th June 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file counter affidavit in a PIL questioning the government’s decision to make elaborate arrangements for distribution of fish prasadam to the people by Bathini Mrigasira Trust, a private organisation represented by Bathini Harinath Goud, at Nampally exhibition grounds here on June 8 and 9.

The bench sought the government to inform the court as to on what basis it has pressed its official machinery to make arrangements and to sanction required funds for the said event.The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its president P Achyuta Rao, seeking direction to the State government not to make any arrangements by spending huge public money for the ‘fish prasadam’ event in the city.

Petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy told the court that the Bathini Mrigasira Trust was a private organization which was conducting the  event on June 8 and 9 and without there being any legal sanction of money the Telangana government has instructed its official machinery to make all necessary arrangements at the venue wherein about four lakh people are expected to attend.

After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench said it was the bounden duty of the State government to provide basic facilities at the venue in the interest of public safety and their welfare. After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the government to file its counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to June 7 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fish prasadam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp