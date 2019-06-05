Fish prasadam event: HC directs State govt to file counter affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file counter affidavit in a PIL questioning the government’s decision to make elaborate arrangements for distribution of fish prasadam to the people by Bathini Mrigasira Trust, a private organisation represented by Bathini Harinath Goud, at Nampally exhibition grounds here on June 8 and 9.

The bench sought the government to inform the court as to on what basis it has pressed its official machinery to make arrangements and to sanction required funds for the said event.The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its president P Achyuta Rao, seeking direction to the State government not to make any arrangements by spending huge public money for the ‘fish prasadam’ event in the city.

Petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy told the court that the Bathini Mrigasira Trust was a private organization which was conducting the event on June 8 and 9 and without there being any legal sanction of money the Telangana government has instructed its official machinery to make all necessary arrangements at the venue wherein about four lakh people are expected to attend.

After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench said it was the bounden duty of the State government to provide basic facilities at the venue in the interest of public safety and their welfare. After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the government to file its counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to June 7 for further hearing.