Home States Telangana

Intermediate question papers go missing from Warangal police station

The exams are slated to be held from June 7. The question papers of Zoology, Mathematics and English exams scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11 are missing, police said.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

WARANGAL: Days after an alleged goof-up in declaration of intermediate exam results, question papers of the 'Intermediate Advance Supplementary Examinations' were found missing from a police station here where they were stored.

The exams are slated to be held from June 7. The question papers of Zoology, Mathematics and English exams scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11 are missing, police said.

Warangal-City Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Narsimha said the question papers went missing from the Warangal Inthezar Gunj Police Station.

Warangal intermediate department officer Lingaiah lodged a complaint in this regard, police said.

Narsimha said two boxes of the the Intermediate (class 12) and class 10 exam question papers were missing from the station, adding that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Warangal, will probe the matter.

The alleged goof-up in the declaration of results by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on April 18 led to protests by students, parents, students' organisations and political parties in the state.

The TSBIE, which faced flak over the alleged bungling, has said 1137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed.

Several students across Telangana allegedly committed suicide as they failed to clear the Intermediate examination.

A total of 9,43,005 candidates had appeared for the Intermediate exams in March, and of these 5,60,889 had passed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Question papers Warangal Intermediate question papers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp