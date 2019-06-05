Loss of face for TRS leader K Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS leader and former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha faced yet another setback on Tuesday. In her village of Pothangal of Navipet mandal, it was BJP candidate K Raju who trumped the TRS candidate for the MPTC seat. Only a few weeks ago, Kavitha herself had been defeated by BJP’s D Arvind in the Lok Sabha elections.

TRS leaders are unable to understand the reason for Kavitha’s defeat in Pothangal. During her time as MP, Kavitha was closely involved in the village’s administration. She had courted several NGOs, and managed to convince some to work in Pothangal. She had even prepared a comprehensive plan towards its development. In spite of all these efforts, Kavitha couldn’t guarantee her party’s victory in the village.