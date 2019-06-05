Home States Telangana

Over 4.62 lakh to appear for IPASE

 As many as 4.62 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) that will held between June 7 and June 14 in State.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 4.62 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) that will held between June 7 and June 14 in State. The examinations will be conducted, at 857 centres across Telangana, in two sessions —  morning, from 8.45 am to 12 noon, and afternoon, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

The examinations will be conducted by the chief superintendents, departmental officers and as many as 15, 045 invigilators.Students have been instructed to report to the examination centres an hour prior to the commencement of the exam and to fill in their details in the OMR sheets carefully. Students can download their hall tickets from the TSBIE portal.

The TSBIE has also constituted 50 flying and 200 sitting squads to ensure no cases of copying or cheating occur. At the district level, district examination committees with DIEOs or nodal officers as the convener, two senior principals and one senior college lecturer has been constituted to monitor the orchestration of IPASE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp