Over 4.62 lakh to appear for IPASE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 4.62 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) that will held between June 7 and June 14 in State. The examinations will be conducted, at 857 centres across Telangana, in two sessions — morning, from 8.45 am to 12 noon, and afternoon, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The examinations will be conducted by the chief superintendents, departmental officers and as many as 15, 045 invigilators.Students have been instructed to report to the examination centres an hour prior to the commencement of the exam and to fill in their details in the OMR sheets carefully. Students can download their hall tickets from the TSBIE portal.

The TSBIE has also constituted 50 flying and 200 sitting squads to ensure no cases of copying or cheating occur. At the district level, district examination committees with DIEOs or nodal officers as the convener, two senior principals and one senior college lecturer has been constituted to monitor the orchestration of IPASE.