BJP blames TRS for party worker’s death, MoS Home Affairs Kishan Reddy urges cops to act quick

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit on Wednesday condemned the alleged murder of its party worker from Mahbubnagar. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, while decrying the act, said he had spoken to police officials and urged them to take strict and quick action in the case. The party cadre also launched an online campaign — ‘I am Prem Kumar. I am a BJP. I was murdered by TRS’.

Senior leader DK Aruna from Mahbubnagar said TRS leaders were jealous of BJP. She accused TRS leaders of being involved in Kumar’s death. She and several other BJP leaders pointed out to the fact that BJP had done considerably well in the local body elections, improving on its previous performance.

“We strongly condemn the murder of a BJP worker in Mahbubnagar. TRS is jealous of us as we have done really well in the local body elections,” said Sridhar Reddy, a party spokesperson. “Usually, the government that is in power in the State wins in local body elections. That we won so many seats makes it clear that we are doing really well in the grassroots level,” he added.

Kishan Reddy, in a tweet, said, “I strongly condemn the brutal attack and murder of Prem Kumar in Mahabubnagar district. I have spoken to high-level police officials and urged them to take strict and quick action in the case.”Meanwhile, social media was abuzz, especially, among the BJP circles in the two Telugu-speaking States with ‘#JusticeForPremKumar’ on Twitter.