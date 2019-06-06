Home States Telangana

Box containing Inter advanced supplementary question papers go missing from strongroom

The Intermediate advanced supplementary exam is scheduled to be held from June 7 to 14.

Published: 06th June 2019

According to sources, two days ago, BIE officials who went to check the boxes containing the question papers found that of the 13 boxes kept in the strongroom, only 11 were available.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), which has come under fire for large-scale discrepancies in the Intermediate results, is once again in trouble as two boxes containing Intermediate advanced supplementary question papers have gone missing from the strongroom at the Mills Colony police station here.

However, neither the police nor the BIE officials are accepting responsibility for their disappearance. While the Police Inspector at Mills Colony said the keys of the strongroom were with the BIE officials, the latter alleged the police were to blame. The Intermediate advanced supplementary exam is scheduled to be held from June 7 to 14.

According to sources, two days ago, BIE officials who went to check the boxes containing the question papers found that of the 13 boxes kept in the strongroom, only 11 were available. After security personnel tried and failed to locate the boxes, the BIE officials finally informed the district collector and police commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K Narasimha said a case would be registered and a thorough probe conducted. A team led by Warangal ACP Narsaiah has been entrusted with the task of locating the missing boxes, he said. With not much time left for the exam,  It is learnt that BIE officials are trying to find out if someone from their department had a hand in the disappearance of the papers.

Damage Control
The BIE, in a statement, said new sets of examination papers would be used across the State. There is no need for students to get agitated, since the Board will make arrangements to conduct the supplementary examinations as usual from June 7, it added.

