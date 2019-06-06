Don’t let success get to your head: TRS working president KT Rama Rao tells new MPTCs, ZPTCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked newly-elected MPTCs and ZPTCs from the party to work with the people and bring good name to the State government. Some of the local body representatives had called on Rama Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Several ZPTCs from Rama Rao’s home constituency, Sircilla, had come to visit him. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh was also present.

While congratulating them on their victory, he asked the representatives to not let their the success get to their heads. “Do not feel pride over your victory. Work in close coordination with the people. Try to develop each district and mandal as a model unit,” he told them.

The TRS working president also wanted the representatives to see that benefits of the State government’s schemes reach every eligible citizen in their segments. Meanwhile, Health Minister Etela Rajender too called on Rama Rao. Both leaders congratulated each other over their party’s victory in erstwhile Karimnagar district. “The victory of TRS in the ZPTC and MPTC elections is unprecedented in the country,” said Rama Rao.

Rama Rao later extended his wished to newly-elected member of the Legislative Council, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy. Reddy, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, met with the party working president. Rama Rao also paid a visit to Home Minister Md Mohamood Ali to extend Ramzan greetings.