MCEME meet takes a look into future of AFVs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) organised a seminar on ‘Emerging Trends in Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs)’ on Tuesday. The seminar was a rare opportunity for all major stakeholders in the field of AFVs, including eminent personalities from the Armed Forces, Defence industry and academia, to gather together and discuss the new trends.

The aim of the seminar was to crystal gaze the technological advancements in the field of AFVs and to take glimpse into the industrial initiatives in absorption and implementation of these futuristic technological trends.