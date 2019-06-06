Home States Telangana

TSRTC to run 130 spl buses in city during fish prasadam distribution

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made arrangements for running 130 special buses from June 7 to 9 in view of the fish prasadam distribution at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampall

Published: 06th June 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements in full swing at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday ahead of the Fish Prasadam distribution | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made arrangements for running 130 special buses from June 7 to 9 in view of the fish prasadam distribution at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.These special buses will be operated from railway stations, main bus stops and airport in the city, a press release stated on Wednesday.

All the special buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will allow passengers to alight at Gandhi Bhavan and proceed to Public Gardens. In the return trip, special buses will be operated via Gandhi Bhavan/ Gruhakalpa to pick up passengers.

Similarly, the regular buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will be operated via GPO to Nampally. Reception counters have been set up at Kacheguda railway station, Secunderabad railway station, MGBS, JBS and Exhibition Grounds points with a banner and public address system for guidance, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp