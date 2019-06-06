TSRTC to run 130 spl buses in city during fish prasadam distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made arrangements for running 130 special buses from June 7 to 9 in view of the fish prasadam distribution at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.These special buses will be operated from railway stations, main bus stops and airport in the city, a press release stated on Wednesday.

All the special buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will allow passengers to alight at Gandhi Bhavan and proceed to Public Gardens. In the return trip, special buses will be operated via Gandhi Bhavan/ Gruhakalpa to pick up passengers.

Similarly, the regular buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will be operated via GPO to Nampally. Reception counters have been set up at Kacheguda railway station, Secunderabad railway station, MGBS, JBS and Exhibition Grounds points with a banner and public address system for guidance, the release added.