TV9 case: Cops grill Ravi Prakash again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of police led by the ACP rank of officer of the Cyberabad Cyber crime police grilled former CEO of TV9 Ravi Prakash on the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the alleged forgery case.

In a nine-hour long questioning, the investigation officer has shot a number of questions regarding the forgery cases registered against him. Sources said that the questioning is continuing till late in the night.

Based on the evidences collected during the preliminary probe, Ravi prakash was questioned. Earlier, police had served notices on Ravi Praksh in connection with the case asking him to appear before the police for questioning.