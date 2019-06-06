Uttam chooses Lok Sabha, resigns as MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as MLA from Huzurnagar segment on Wednesday. He handed over his resignation letter to Assembly Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu. His resignation comes after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda constituency. “I will never forget the love and affection that the people of Huzurnagar and Kodad have shown me in the last three decades,” he said, after handing over his resignation.

As per the Constitution, Reddy had to decide within 14 days of his election to Lok Sabha whether he would choose to remain as MLA or not. Reddy said that he wished to retain his MP seat as he would be able to serve not just Hururnagar and Kodad, but five other segments that fall within the Nalgonda constituency. “This way I will get to serve people of all seven Assembly segments,” he added. Reddy is a five-time MLA. He was elected to the Assembly from Kodad in 1999 and 2004 and then from Huzurnagar in 2009, 2014 and 2014.