Home States Telangana

Uttam chooses Lok Sabha, resigns as MLA

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as MLA from Huzurnagar segment on Wednesday.

Published: 06th June 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as MLA from Huzurnagar segment on Wednesday. He handed over his resignation letter to Assembly Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu. His resignation comes after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda constituency. “I will never forget the love and affection that the people of Huzurnagar and Kodad have shown me in the last three decades,” he said, after handing over his resignation. 

As per the Constitution, Reddy had to decide within 14 days of his election to Lok Sabha whether he would choose to remain as MLA or not. Reddy said that he wished to retain his MP seat as he would be able to serve not just Hururnagar and Kodad, but five other segments that fall within the Nalgonda constituency. “This way I will get to serve people of all seven Assembly segments,” he added. Reddy is a five-time MLA. He was elected to the Assembly from Kodad in 1999 and 2004 and then from Huzurnagar in 2009, 2014 and 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp