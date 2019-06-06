Home States Telangana

Will Uttam Kumar Reddy continue as TPCC chief?

There is speculation that MP Komatreddy Venkatreddy might helm the coveted post.

Published: 06th June 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 08:56 AM

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty looms large over the continuation of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as the Congress chief in the state. Following reports that Uttam Reddy would quit his position after he was elected as an MP, there has been a buzz going about his successor. 

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar
Reddy hands over his resignation as
Huzurnagar MLA to the Assembly
Secretary on Monday | Express

On Sunday, there have been reports that Uttam would soon quit as the president and that the party high command is looking to infuse new blood. 

There is speculation that MP Komatreddy Venkatreddy might helm the coveted post. But even before the speculations gathered ground, the two leaders came out in strong denial of the claims. While Uttam denied reports of resigning as TPCC president, Komatreddy Venkatreddy said he was happy just being an MP. 

However, a closer gaze points out at the fact that Uttam’s continuation as a PCC chief is dependent on whether AICC president Rahul Gandhi would remain as the party boss. Meaning, if Rahul quits, on grounds of taking responsibility for the Congress’ loss, all the PCC presidents across the country would resign.

As per party insiders, Rahul’s departure would bring an end to all the PCC chiefs terms as a new AICC president would overhaul and shake the party structure to have new leaders lead its state units. As per the Congress party’s structure, a Congress working committee (CWC) meeting would be convened in which the decision to have new PCC chiefs election would be discussed. Anyway, Uttam’s position as a president is due to expire as he has been in the office for over four years now. 

