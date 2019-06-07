Home States Telangana

207 habitual offenders untraceable after release from Telangana State Prisons Department

The State prisons department had initiated a drive to ascertain and profile the habitual offenders in 2014, with an aim to ensure that such offenders do not resort to crimes again

Published: 07th June 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 207 habitual offenders have cut loose from the officials and must probably be roaming in and around the State without any bearing. After attempts to reach the prisoners by the prison department officials failed, the habitual offenders ‘could’ be among the many who are resorting to criminal activities in the State.

Since February 2014, the State Prisons Department has initiated a drive to ascertain and profile habitual offenders who were once lodged in State prisons. The aim of the department was to ensure that such habitual offenders no more resort to crimes, but become a part of the society. 

However, even after five years of the drive, 207 habitual offenders are still untraceable. As per prison department officials, the addresses that were submitted by such offenders to the prison log book could not be located during examination. Specially constituted correctional service teams were also deployed for this, but failed to trace the whereabouts of such offenders. 

What the scenario suggests is that such repeated offenders could be back on track, continuing their criminal activities. “There is a possibility that such offenders could have resorted to criminal activities again,” said VK Singh, director general of prisons and correctional services department.
The mechanism built by the prisons department was that an official from the department would attempt to contact the habitual offender released from the jail. Upon a successful attempt, the officer would check the need for any financial assistance or would enquire if they are facing any sort problems. The prisons department, in order to trace such habitual offenders, have written letters to police

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
habitual offenders Prisons Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp