207 habitual offenders untraceable after release from Telangana State Prisons Department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 207 habitual offenders have cut loose from the officials and must probably be roaming in and around the State without any bearing. After attempts to reach the prisoners by the prison department officials failed, the habitual offenders ‘could’ be among the many who are resorting to criminal activities in the State.

Since February 2014, the State Prisons Department has initiated a drive to ascertain and profile habitual offenders who were once lodged in State prisons. The aim of the department was to ensure that such habitual offenders no more resort to crimes, but become a part of the society.

However, even after five years of the drive, 207 habitual offenders are still untraceable. As per prison department officials, the addresses that were submitted by such offenders to the prison log book could not be located during examination. Specially constituted correctional service teams were also deployed for this, but failed to trace the whereabouts of such offenders.

What the scenario suggests is that such repeated offenders could be back on track, continuing their criminal activities. “There is a possibility that such offenders could have resorted to criminal activities again,” said VK Singh, director general of prisons and correctional services department.

The mechanism built by the prisons department was that an official from the department would attempt to contact the habitual offender released from the jail. Upon a successful attempt, the officer would check the need for any financial assistance or would enquire if they are facing any sort problems. The prisons department, in order to trace such habitual offenders, have written letters to police