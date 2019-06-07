Home States Telangana

High Court directs Centre to respond to Constitutional issues

The bench decided to hear the Central govt arguments on June 10.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Central government to respond to the ‘Constitutional issues’ raised by R Bhoopathi Reddy against decision of the Legislative Council chairman in disqualifying three MLCs from their posts and terming it as contrary to the basic principles specified in para 8 of the Tenth schedule of the Constitution. Earlier, cases were filed in High Courts and Supreme Court on issues pertaining to para 6 and 7 of the Tenth schedule, but has now challenged the issues of para 8, the bench noted.

The bench was passing this order in petitions filed separately by Bhoopathi Reddy, K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik challenging their disqualification from the MLC posts. Pursuant to earlier direction, the counsel appearing for the Legislative Council secretary submitted the records, video clippings and newspaper reports pertaining to disqualification of said MLCs from the posts, in a sealed cover to the court.

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the Legislative Council chairman, told that the principles of natural justice has been followed in disqualifying R Bhoopathi Reddy from  MLC post. 
The AAG defended the action of the Council chairman in disqualifying Bhoopathi Reddy from the MLC post. Besides, Bhoopathi Reddy himself admitted that had contested on Congress ticket for Nizamabad Rural Aassembly seat, he pointed out. The bench posted the matter to Friday for hearing the arguments relating to the petitions of Yadava Reddy and Ramulu Naik. The bench decided to hear the Central 
govt arguments on June 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp