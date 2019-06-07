High Court directs Centre to respond to Constitutional issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Central government to respond to the ‘Constitutional issues’ raised by R Bhoopathi Reddy against decision of the Legislative Council chairman in disqualifying three MLCs from their posts and terming it as contrary to the basic principles specified in para 8 of the Tenth schedule of the Constitution. Earlier, cases were filed in High Courts and Supreme Court on issues pertaining to para 6 and 7 of the Tenth schedule, but has now challenged the issues of para 8, the bench noted.

The bench was passing this order in petitions filed separately by Bhoopathi Reddy, K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik challenging their disqualification from the MLC posts. Pursuant to earlier direction, the counsel appearing for the Legislative Council secretary submitted the records, video clippings and newspaper reports pertaining to disqualification of said MLCs from the posts, in a sealed cover to the court.

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the Legislative Council chairman, told that the principles of natural justice has been followed in disqualifying R Bhoopathi Reddy from MLC post.

The AAG defended the action of the Council chairman in disqualifying Bhoopathi Reddy from the MLC post. Besides, Bhoopathi Reddy himself admitted that had contested on Congress ticket for Nizamabad Rural Aassembly seat, he pointed out. The bench posted the matter to Friday for hearing the arguments relating to the petitions of Yadava Reddy and Ramulu Naik. The bench decided to hear the Central

govt arguments on June 10.