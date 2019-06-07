Independent MPTC allegedly kidnapped by TRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Independent MPTC member, Kukatla Thirupathi, who won from Deshaipet village in Choppadandi mandal, was allegedly kidnapped by TRS leaders on Thursday.

Thirupathi won with 27 votes over TRS candidate Bandarapu Ajay. Soon after winning, Thirupathi met Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and pledged his support for his party, Bharatiya Janata Party, in the Choppadandi MPP elections. Thirupathi’s wife Latha, along with BJP district president B Satyanarayana and town president Beti Mahender Reddy, has lodged a complaint with police commissioner VB Kamasalan Reddy.

Latha alleged that at around 11.55 am on Thursday, her husband called her on the phone to tell her that he had been kidnapped by men belonging to the TRS. The men, almost 25 of them, had come in eight cards and were led by District Library Chairman Anugu Ravinder Reddy. Thirupathi was allegedly beaten up by his kidnappers. In the Choppadandi MPP election, a candidate would need six votes. BJP has won four MPTCs, TRS two, Independents three and All India Forward Bloc one. The TRS is determined to not let this seat go, especially after its candidate B Vinod Kumar was defeated in LS polls.