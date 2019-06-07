Home States Telangana

Jagtial Inter student gets two hall tickets

 It seems as if the Intermediate fiasco is never going to end soon.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It seems as if the Intermediate fiasco is never going to end soon. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has found itself mired in yet another goof-up after a student in Jagtial district received two hall tickets with two different exam centres on Thursday. 

Nyavanandi Vinod, of Jagtial district, is the latest victim of the goof-up. He had failed Chemistry-II paper in the Inter exams, for which he was to appear for the advanced supplementary exam scheduled to be held on June 12. It is for this examination that Nyavanandi Vinod has received two hall tickets, both issued by the BIE, each of which has mentioned a separate examination centre in Metpally — one at Government Junior College and other at Aurora Junior College. 

Speaking to Express, a BIE official said that if the junior college where Vinod has registered as a student contacts the examination department of the Board, one of the hall tickets can be cancelled and the boy can appear for the exam at the preferred centre. 

