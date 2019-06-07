Multiple aspirants for Congress Huzurnagar ticket

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: While Congress is in the midst of dealing with desertions and defections by their leaders and legislators, the resignation of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy as Huzurnagar MLA has left the grand old party with another headache. In what is being seen as a problem of plenty, the beleaguered party now has to deal with multiple aspirants for the Huzurnagar ticket in the byelections.

It may be mentioned that in the last December Assembly polls, Uttam Kumar Reddy won from the Huzurnagar, by defeating TRS candidate Saidi Reddy by 7,466 votes. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, on the direction of party’s high command, Uttam Kumar contested from Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency and won the seat, defeating TRS candidate Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy by 25,000 votes.

Uttam’s resignation as MLA on Wednesday led to speculations that the senior leaders like K Jana Reddy and Damodar Reddy have already started lobbying for the Huzurnagar ticket. Jana Reddy, however, rejected the reports as just rumours.

Party sources said that party’s Suryapet leader Patel Ramesh Reddy is demanding Huzurnagar ticket and lobbying for it with the help of Revanth Reddy.

TJS too wants the ticket

Meanwhile, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leaders are said to be urging their chief M Kodandaram to contest from Huzurnagar with the support of Congress party. Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar is also reportedly demanding Congress to allot the ticket to him. However, the local Huzurnagar Congress leaders want former MLA N Padmavathi to contest from the seat.