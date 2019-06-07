Police serve fresh notices on Ravi Prakash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Cyberabad police questioned former CEO of TV9 Ravi Prakash for threeconsecutive day, Banjara Hills police served notices on him, on Thursday. Three days into questioning, Ravi Prakash seems to be not cooperating with the investigators, sources revealed.

Though he is giving details about all aspects, he is remaining tightlipped when it comes to questions about the actual case. Cyberabad police has confirmed on Wednesday that he did not cooperate with the investigation officials. On Thursday,

Banjara Hills police served notices on him under Section 41A of the CrPC. While Cyberabad police have so far served three notices, this is the first notice served by Banjara Hills police to Ravi Prakash directly.