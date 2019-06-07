Home States Telangana

Sporting black badges, angry Congress leaders stage protest

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would hold a dharna at Dharna Chowk on June 8, he said.

Published: 07th June 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders sit in protest at Gandhi Statue at Assembly on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and four other Congress MLAs staged a protest outside the State Assembly on Thursday against Congress MLAs joining the TRS. The Congress leaders, sporting black badges, raised slogans against undemocratic methods “resorted to” by TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 
Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that “his repeated attempts to reach Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy were thwarted”.  

An agitated Uttam Kumar said that Congress MLAs were either lured or threatened by Chandrasekhar Rao. Later addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam said: “Pilot Rohith Reddy told me that there would be false cases filed against him, without any scope of getting bail. He told me that even Konda Vishweshwar Reddy will not be spared.” 
Referring to other other instances, Uttam said that K Upender Reddy was told that he would get `26 crore through a court case. Many of the MLAs were “bought” with public money.  “These MLAs won seats on a Congress ticket but before they are disqualified and could possibly win again, they have joined TRS. People are watching, the people of Telangana would not forgive them.”  

Larger conspiracy 
Uttam Reddy spoke of the larger conspiracy to “weaken: the Congress in the State”. 
“We will not be weakened. Maybe, we will not get enough time to speak in Assembly but it is the democracy that has been put to ridicule,” he said. “Is KCR so intolerant to have a Dalit leader as the leader of the Opposition to cause this merger.”
