62-yr-old man faints in train toilet, rescued two days later

By Express News Service

ELURU: A 62-year-old man who got himself locked inside a train toilet for two days was rescued in an unconscious state in Narasarpuram of West Godavari district. The incident came to light after he regained consciousness in a private hospital on Thursday, and was discharged on Friday evening.

Chopala Narasi Rao, a retired employee of the Agriculture Department, boarded the S-6 coach of Narasapur Express to Hyderabad from Narasapuram on May 31 to visit his son Raj Kumar, who works with a private firm in the city. Around midnight, he asked a fellow passenger to look after his bag that had a phone and some cash as he wanted to use the toilet, where he fainted due to his ill-health.

Even after the train reached its destination the next day, the incident went unnoticed by the cleaning staff, allegedly. Raj Kumar said he lodged a missing complaint with the railway police in Secunderabad as he could not reach his father on his phone. “I called him several times. There was no response. So I was worried and approached the police,” he told Express. On June 2, Narasapuram railway police notified him that his father was found in an unconscious state in the train and was admitted to a hospital.

According to Narasapuram railway staff, they took up cleaning activities after the train arrived at its source. Despite knocking several times on the toilet door of the S-6 coach, there was no response, they said and added that was when they informed station manager Madhu Babu about it.“If not for the quick action by our staff, it might have been too late for the elderly passenger. We found a telephone dairy in his pocket and called his son to inform about what has happened,” Madhu Babu said.