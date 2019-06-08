‘Blacklist Globarena, sack BIE secretary’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for removal of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Secretary A Ashok from his post, following the results fiasco continues unabated. On Friday, ABVP activists staged a protest in front of the TSBIE office in Nampally alleging that the government must sack the secretary for mismanagement of the Intermediate results, which eventually led to the suicide of 23 students.

They also raised their demand of offering `50 lakh compensation to all the families that have lost their children post the results.“We are also demanding that Globarena Technologies that is responsible for the bungling of the results should be blacklisted.

The incident of supplementary examination questions papers missing from the Warangal police station also needs to be thoroughly investigated. Until such measures are taken the faith of the students and public in the intermediate Board will not be restored,” ABVP City Secretary P Srihari said.