Continuing its winning streak, TRS bags 436 MPP posts

In the six districts of Karimnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Jangaon, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural, all MPP posts were won by the ruling TRS party.

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

TRS chief K CHandrashekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS continued its winning streak by capturing a majority of the 537 mandals in the State, with its candidates winning posts of mandal presidents, vice-presidents and coopted members in the election held on Friday. As per the final results, TRS party won 436 MPPs, Congress 53 MPPs, BJP 8 MPPs and Independents seven.  In the six districts of Karimnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Jangaon, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural, all MPP posts were won by the ruling TRS party.

The nominations for co-opted members were received at 10 am,  verification and withdrawal of nominations continued till 1 pm. After completion of the nomination process, the MPTC’s members elected the co-opted members by raising their hands. In Jagtial, of the four MPTC seats, TRS won two, Congress and Independent bagged one each. With no one filing nominations for the post of president, elections have been deferred. 

In Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district, clashes took place between workers of the ruling party and the Congress. Out of the 12 MPTCs,  TRS bagged four,  CPI three,  Congress one and independents three.TRS Chigurumamdi MPTC Kotha Vineetha’s husband Srinivas Reddy convinced the Congress MPTC and the other three independents to extend their support to his wife which they did helping her win the election. In Narayanpet mandal, a woman TRS MPTC M Vijayamma won the election as president. Her husband had recently been elected as sarpanch. 

