Decision to disqualify Yadava valid, Telangana High court told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Advocate General of Telangana on Friday told the High Court that the decision of the Legislative Council Chairman to disqualify K Yadava Reddy from the MLC post was Constitutionally valid since the member had jumped from one party to another at a public meeting.

The AAG said Yadava Reddy had participated in a public meeting organised by Congress, intended to defeat the ruling party TRS, at a meeting in Medchal on November 23, 2018. Appearing for the Council chairman, he was making these submissions before the bench dealing with petitions filed separately by Yadava Reddy, S Ramulu Naik and R Bhoopathi Reddy challenging their disqualification.

The Bench asked the AAG to not depend on newspaper clippings but show proof. The AAG, while stating that he had no proof to show that the petitioner had joined the Congress, said that Yadava Reddy had never condemned news reports claiming he joined Congress. He contended and cited various Supreme Court judgments that upheld the decisions of the Assembly speaker/Council chairman in disqualifying members. The bench posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.