Home States Telangana

Decision to disqualify Yadava valid, Telangana High court told

The AAG said Yadava Reddy had participated in a public meeting organised by Congress, intended to defeat the ruling party TRS, at a meeting in Medchal on November 23, 2018.

Published: 08th June 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Additional Advocate General of Telangana on Friday told the High Court that the decision of the Legislative Council Chairman to disqualify K Yadava Reddy from the MLC post was Constitutionally valid since the member had jumped from one party to another at a public meeting.

The AAG said Yadava Reddy had participated in a public meeting organised by Congress, intended to defeat the ruling party TRS, at a meeting in Medchal on November 23, 2018. Appearing for the Council chairman, he was making these submissions before the bench dealing with petitions filed separately by Yadava Reddy, S Ramulu Naik and R Bhoopathi Reddy challenging their disqualification.

The Bench asked the AAG to not depend on newspaper clippings but show proof. The AAG, while stating that he had no proof to show that the petitioner had joined the Congress, said that Yadava Reddy had never condemned news reports claiming he joined Congress. He contended and cited various Supreme Court judgments that upheld the decisions of the Assembly speaker/Council chairman in disqualifying members. The bench posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yadava Reddy TRS Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp