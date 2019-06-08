Degree Online Services Telangana 2019: Only 1.16 lakh registrations in phase I

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though nearly four lakh undergraduate seats are up for grabs in the State, the first phase of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) has ended with a meagre 1.16 lakh registrations and a paltry 1.03 lakh students exercising web options. This means that even if the DOST convenor extended the last day for submitting applications twice — from June 3 to 4 and then again by two more days till June 6 — it has in no way reflected on number of registrations.

Experts blame the technical glitches that led to the server failure during the initial days coupled with the confusion that prevailed over the Intermediate reverification results, for the poor response from students. “The server was down for a good four to five days but the extension was only by three days. Apart from this, the students also faced trouble due to mismatch of biometrics.

Several students did not know that they had to register themselves using the mobile number that has been linked to Aadhaar card,” said G Satish, honorary president, Telangana Private Intermediate College Association. This is the first time that the entire process is being conducted online. The uncertainty around the Intermediate re-verification results only added to the confusion of the students,” he added.

A majority of students arrive at a decision after comparing the college they get through EAMCET and the ones allotted for UG. But with EAMCET delayed, and the advanced supplementary examination commencing Friday, several students are waiting for these results before applying for DOST.“The numbers are expected to become better in the second and third phase. Students can apply in the upcoming phases by paying Rs 400,” said Laxma Reddy, chairman of the Association for Strengthening of Private Initiative in Rural Education (ASPIRE).

Falling education standards the reason for vacant seats?

Private college managements are of the view that keeping up with the trend, a large number of seats in degree colleges are going to be vacant, this year as well. The problem, however, they highlighted was not caused by a large number of seats but was caused by the falling education standards and infrastructure and the disparity in teacher-student ratio.

G Nagaiah, president of Private Degree Colleges Association, is of the view that even after the remaining two phases conclude, the number of seats that have been filled will not exceed two lakh. However, DOST convenor Prof R Limbadiri said that there is no dip in the numbers. “Given the delay on account of problems in the Intermediate results, the response is very good. The number of registrations will surely increase in the second phase. Every year, on an average 3.20 lakh students, pass Intermediate and of this two lakh enrol in degree colleges, around 20,000 in minority colleges or in those mired in court cases. Remaining will opt engineering, medicine or pharmacy courses and a few migrate to other states. Going by this calculation we think the numbers are good,” he said.