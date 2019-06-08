Home States Telangana

MoS Home Affairs Kishan Reddy accorded a grand welcome in Hyderabad

Secunderabad MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders on his first visit to the city after assuming office.

Published: 08th June 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:05 AM

Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy being taken in a rally on his arrival to the city from Delhi on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome by BJP leaders on his first visit to the city after assuming office. A large number of leaders from the party had come to welcome Reddy at Begumpet Airport, from where a procession was taken out to the party’s Telangana headquarters in Nampally. At the party office, Reddy was felicitated by senior leaders including State unit president K Laxman and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

The Secunderabad MP is scheduled to visit his hometown, Timmapur village to pay his respects to his mother who had passed away recently. From there, he will go to Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. 
He, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders in both Telugu States, will visit the temple in Tirumala on Sunday. 

On Monday, Reddy will take out a padayatra at Amberpet and Sanatnagar. He will then participate in the party’s State core committee meeting and later hold a review meeting with GHMC and HMWSSB officials. He will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.     

