Students perform ‘last rites’ of defected Telangana Congress MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and Unemployed Students’ JAC chairman K Manavatha Ray and several student leaders on Friday perform obsequies to 12 Congress MLAs who switched sides and merged with the TRSLP. They said the legislators were no better than the dead.

After performing funeral rites, the leaders appealed to the people to banish all the legislators as they ‘sold themselves out for money’. They also said they had done so to protect the lands they had occupied illegally. They dared the MLAs to resign and seek fresh mandate if they the courage. Meanwhile, students unions in the OU took out a procession condemning the action of the 12 Congress MLAs.The student leaders -- including RN Shankar, D Ranjit and Gaddam Shyam-- wore black badges and raised slogans against the ‘unethical and illegal act of the legislators’.

Protests in Karimnagar, Nizamabad

Alleging that the TRS govt was killing democracy by encouraging defections from other parties, Cong activists on Friday, staged protests and burned effigies of CM KCR in Karimnagar, Nizamabad. The Karimnagar protest was led by city president Karra Rajashekar while one in Nizamabad was organised by DCC president Manala (T) Mohan Reddy.