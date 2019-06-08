Home States Telangana

Telangana government to introduce Road Safety Bill soon

 The State government would come out with its own Road Safety Act soon to bring down the number of deaths due to accidents.  

Published: 08th June 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Road Safety

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government would come out with its own Road Safety Act soon to bring down the number of deaths due to accidents.  A Road Safety Bill is being prepared to be introduced in the Budget session of the State Assembly. “The Law Department is currently vetting the Bill,” official sources told Express on Friday.

Except a few States Like Kerala, no other State in the country has its own Road Safety Act. “We will bring an innovative Road Safety Act for the State,” an official said. So far, road safety rules are general in nature and there is no work demarcation. “Once, the new Act is in place it will define the duties of Roads and Buildings, Police, Health and Transport departments,” the sources said.

Currently, the Roads and Buildings Department is laying roads and its role ends after that. The R&B department too will be given some important powers to regulate traffic and reduce deaths due to accidents, the officials said.

The officials are also proposing to increase fine amounts and take more stringent punishments against traffic violators. Besides, mobile squads will also be pressed into service.  Setting up of an exclusive department for road safety is also on the cards, sources said.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi and transport secretary Sunil Sharma attended a sub-committee meeting of the Union Ministry of Transport recently. The sub-committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge suggested to the State to make efforts in bringing down road accident deaths by 50 per cent in the next five years. According to Sunil Sharma, around 7,000 road accident deaths are being reported every year in Telangana. The State government has also identified black spots and rectifying them. The next meeting of the sub-committee will be held after three months and a progress report would be presented to the committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road Safety Telangana Road Safety Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp