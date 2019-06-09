Fish production in Telangana reaches milestone of three lakh tonnes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that fish production in State touched 3 lakh tonne for the first time. In his tweet, Rama Rao said: “Telangana reaches a milestone in the inland fisheries sector as the production touches 3 lakh tonnes for the first time."

"State government’s incentives to fishermen, like free seedlings and marketing infra, as reasons for the record-breaking production this year. With Kaleshwaram and Palamuru irrigation projects on the anvil, this sector is going to receive a huge boost both from livelihood and employment perspectives. Great work by the Department of Fisheries, Telangana,” he said.