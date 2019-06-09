Telangana Chief Minister KCR congratulates TRS activists for victory in Zilla Parishad polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday congratulated newly-elected MPTC, ZPTC members, Mandal Parishad president and Zilla Parishad chairpersons.

His party had won all 32 ZP chairperson elections in the State.

In a message, Rao thanked TRS activists who were responsible for this ‘great victory’.

“I also thank the people for giving the TRS such a big victory. This is a victory of the people,” he said.