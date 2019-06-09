Home States Telangana

Telangana DSP, SI suspended over 'corruption' in the investigation of a fake company case

Last year, a cheating case was registered against one Four Square Techno Marketing Pvt Ltd, a fake company established by Nizamabad-based Nagaram Kalyan Kumar. 

Published: 09th June 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TELANGANA: Telangana State Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy on Saturday suspended Adilabad division Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Narsimha Reddy and Sub-Inspector (SI) Thota Tirupathi, over the allegations of corruption and negligence in the investigation of a cheating case.

Last year, a cheating case was registered against one Four Square Techno Marketing Pvt Ltd, a fake company established by Nizamabad-based Nagaram Kalyan Kumar. The head office of the firm was located in Hyderabad. The allegation was that the firm duped numerous unemployed youngsters, on the pretext of providing them jobs in the postal department.

However, the DSP and the SI allegedly delayed the investigation process. After the SP identified them and send a report to the DGP, the latter issued the suspension orders on Saturday.

TAGS
Telangana police corruption case Telangana corruption case Telangana Adilabad police suspension Adilabad police Telangana police

